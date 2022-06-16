DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $3,965.82 or 0.19220287 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $53,848.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,199.62 or 0.68818347 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00341591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012706 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.