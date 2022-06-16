Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Trading Down 0.2%

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.39. 643,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 363,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,326,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,300,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000.

