Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.45). Approximately 2,087,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,195,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.46).

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.48%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £197,035.22 ($239,149.44).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

