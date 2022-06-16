Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.04 and its 200-day moving average is $169.24. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.