Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 24,100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. TIAA FSB increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $134.63. 75,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.90. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $149.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

