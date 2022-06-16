Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 397 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Standex International worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 658.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SXI traded down $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

