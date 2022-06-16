DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.37

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 371,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.