DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.37

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
