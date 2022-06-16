Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

DLTR traded down $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $151.17. 2,672,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,455. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.82.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

