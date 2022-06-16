Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Reduced by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

