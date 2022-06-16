Douglas A. Robinson Sells 331 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.27 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,140.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

