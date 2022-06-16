Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.00.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.22 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

