DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 11,231.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000.

DTP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $49.77. 32,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

