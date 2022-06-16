Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dufry stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Dufry has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

