Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.53

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 1556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.75) to GBX 1,200 ($14.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

