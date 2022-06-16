Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $1,959,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $7,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duolingo stock opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,228,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

