DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

