DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.
Shares of NYSE DD opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
