Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUERF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($43.75) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($62.50) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

