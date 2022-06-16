DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.58.

DXC Technology stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.44. 41,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,530. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

