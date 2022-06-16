Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DYNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

DYNT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of -65,240.00 and a beta of -0.02. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

