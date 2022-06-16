Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $812.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,463 shares of company stock worth $3,184,125. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

