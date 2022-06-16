EasyFi (EZ) Price Hits $0.44

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. EasyFi has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $322,382.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

