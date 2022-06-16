Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Shares of NYSE:ETV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 349,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $16.86.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
