Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 349,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $16.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.