Echo45 Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $288.90. 52,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.38. The firm has a market cap of $274.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

