Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $71.80. 285,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,204,676. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

