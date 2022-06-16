Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

IBM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.98. 143,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,081. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

