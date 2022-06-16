Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 758,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

