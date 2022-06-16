Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,707. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.95 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

