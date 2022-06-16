Echo45 Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 595 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $7.51 on Thursday, reaching $235.61. 46,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,690. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

