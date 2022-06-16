Echo45 Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $15.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $301.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

