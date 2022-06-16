Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $115.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$115.00 and last traded at C$115.00, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$120.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.73. The company has a market cap of C$634.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($19.34) million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 400 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$126.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,748,033.50.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.