EDBI Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 222,136 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 222,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,000. I-Mab makes up about 5.7% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 155,858 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $1,667,000. Tobam increased its position in I-Mab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of IMAB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

