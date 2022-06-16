EDBI Pte Ltd Invests $261,000 in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Rapid Micro Biosystems accounts for about 0.1% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EDBI Pte Ltd owned about 0.06% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,875,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 10,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,362.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 139,916 shares of company stock worth $611,058. 38.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPID stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

