EDBI Pte Ltd Purchases New Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,268,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,000. Forma Therapeutics comprises approximately 9.8% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EDBI Pte Ltd owned 2.68% of Forma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMTX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 32,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.44. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

