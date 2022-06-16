Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in May

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 289.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $$15.94 during trading on Thursday. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

