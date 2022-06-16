Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.2 days.

Shares of ECIFF remained flat at $$8.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

About Electricité de France (Get Rating)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

