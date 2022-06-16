Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.4% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.80 and its 200 day moving average is $273.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

