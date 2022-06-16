Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching 19.77. 66,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,046. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,039.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of 27.81.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total value of 1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 32,946,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,295 shares of company stock worth $13,429,991.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,519,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,676,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

