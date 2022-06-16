Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells C$745,000.00 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,197.40.

Morgan Denis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00.

EDV stock opened at C$28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Endeavour Mining plc has a 52 week low of C$25.61 and a 52 week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.1584233 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$989.73.

About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.