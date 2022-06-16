Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,156 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 129,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

ET opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

