EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

NYSE EOG traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 82,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,909. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

