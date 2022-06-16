Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 171,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

