Essex Savings Bank Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,964. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

