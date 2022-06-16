Essex Savings Bank Invests $278,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

