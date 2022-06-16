Essex Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

KMB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,867. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

