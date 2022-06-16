Essex Savings Bank Purchases 85 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $10.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.17. The company had a trading volume of 159,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,973. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $225.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

