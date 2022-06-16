EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.04

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.04 and last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,782,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.