ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Sells $370,100.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXLS stock opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average is $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

