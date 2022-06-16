F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.49

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 146812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $7,543,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1,236.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 155,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,482,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,230,000 after buying an additional 211,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

