Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.56

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 14828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

