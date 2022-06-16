Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $93.88 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $90.49 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

